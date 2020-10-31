Magufuli elected Tanzania's president for second term

Tanzania's incumbent President John Magufuli of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on Friday.

Magufuli was declared winner of Wednesday's election with 12.51 million votes against 1.93 million for his main challenger, Tundu Lissu from the leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

The NEC also declared Samia Suluhu Hassan of CCM vice-president elect according to the electoral laws, said NEC Chairman Semistocles Kaijage in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Kaijage said NEC will hand over certificates of victory to the president elect Magufuli and his vice-president elect Hassan on Sunday in the capital Dodoma.

He said more than 29 million voters were registered by NEC and about 15 million people voted.

Tanzanians took to some 80,000 polling stations across the country to cast ballots for the elections of president, members of parliament and councilors on Wednesday.