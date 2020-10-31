LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Magufuli elected Tanzania's president for second term

1
2020-10-31 22:44:24Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Tanzania's incumbent President John Magufuli of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on Friday.

Magufuli was declared winner of Wednesday's election with 12.51 million votes against 1.93 million for his main challenger, Tundu Lissu from the leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

The NEC also declared Samia Suluhu Hassan of CCM vice-president elect according to the electoral laws, said NEC Chairman Semistocles Kaijage in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Kaijage said NEC will hand over certificates of victory to the president elect Magufuli and his vice-president elect Hassan on Sunday in the capital Dodoma.

He said more than 29 million voters were registered by NEC and about 15 million people voted.

Tanzanians took to some 80,000 polling stations across the country to cast ballots for the elections of president, members of parliament and councilors on Wednesday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.