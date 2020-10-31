LINE

China to hold annual int'l consumer products expo

2020-10-31 21:55:12Xinhua

The China International Consumer Products Expo will be held every year in south China's island province of Hainan, the provincial government said.

The first expo is to be held in Haikou, the provincial capital, from May 7 to 10 next year.

The exhibition will be spread over more than 100,000 square meters. The product categories on display will include food, automobiles, electronics, culture and creation, and medicare.

The import and sale of overseas exhibits at the expo will be tax-free, local authorities said.

On June 1, China released a master plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port, aiming to build Hainan Island into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

