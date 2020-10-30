LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China lodges solemn representations over Canadian warship's sailing through Taiwan Strait

1
2020-10-30 08:48:38Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China has lodged solemn representations with Canada on the sailing of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait and its provocative actions during the passage, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

Responding to a media query on the relevant matter, Wu Qian said such action by the Canadian side is an expression of unfriendliness and would undoubtedly make the already poor bilateral ties and military-to-military relationship even worse.

China urges the Canadian side to adopt a responsible attitude and be cautious in its words and deeds, so as not to undermine the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability, Wu said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.