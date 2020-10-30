LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in south Xinjiang

1
2020-10-30 08:40:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Fourteen people in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, local authorities said.

A new round of free county-wide testing was carried out on Thursday in Shufu, according to Wang Xijiang, deputy director of Kashgar's disease control and prevention center.

All of the 14 people had previously tested negative and been quarantined for medical observation after a program of COVID-19 testing for all 4.75 million people in Kashgar was completed on Oct. 27 following reports of new local cases, Wang said.

As of Wednesday, Xinjiang had 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which three were in a severe condition, and 138 asymptomatic ones, all in Shufu County. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.