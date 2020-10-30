14 more test positive for COVID-19 in south Xinjiang

Fourteen people in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, local authorities said.

A new round of free county-wide testing was carried out on Thursday in Shufu, according to Wang Xijiang, deputy director of Kashgar's disease control and prevention center.

All of the 14 people had previously tested negative and been quarantined for medical observation after a program of COVID-19 testing for all 4.75 million people in Kashgar was completed on Oct. 27 following reports of new local cases, Wang said.

As of Wednesday, Xinjiang had 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which three were in a severe condition, and 138 asymptomatic ones, all in Shufu County.