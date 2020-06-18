CPPCC slams U.S. for siding with terrorists

A Xinjiang-related bill signed into law in the United States is aimed at putting pressure on China in the name of so-called human rights, but the country will unite more closely to combat terrorism, China's top political advisory body said on Thursday.

The White House issued a statement on Wednesday saying U.S. President Donald had signed the so-called Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 into law.

"It is a serious interference in China's internal affairs and a gross violation of international law and basic norms," the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, the country's top political advisory body, said in the statement issued on Thursday.

Both China and the U.S. have been victims of terrorism, which is a common enemy of human society, the committee said.

"It is the common responsibility of the two countries to fight terrorism and combat extremism," it said.

Setting up vocational and training centers in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, along with other counterterrorism and deradicalization measures in accordance with the law, has effectively curbed terrorist activities and protected people's rights, the committee said.

"Instead of standing with China in the fight against terrorism, the U.S., in the name of so-called human rights, viciously attacked China's efforts, sending a serious wrong signal to the terrorist forces," it added.

At present, Xinjiang is enjoying the best period of development in its history, with social harmony and stability, sustained economic development and people living and working in peace and contentment, the statement said.

While severely cracking down on violent and terrorist crimes in accordance with the law, the regional government ensures that all minority groups enjoy the same rights and protects the normal religious needs of believers and respects their customs, it said.

"Under the guise of safeguarding human rights, the U.S. supports violent and terrorist forces in an attempt to use it as a tool to pressure China," the committee said.

"It is a complete miscalculation," it said. "Any external pressure will only bring the Chinese people of all minority groups closer and continue to fight terrorism and maintain stability in Xinjiang."