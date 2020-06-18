China firmly opposes Xinjiang-related bill signed by Trump

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a Xinjiang-related bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The response came after Trump signed the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" into law on Wednesday.

"China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake and stop using the bill to harm China's interests," the ministry said. "Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about fighting violence, terrorism, and separatism."

The bill smeared and criticized the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and China's Xinjiang policies, slandered China's efforts in counter-terrorism and de-radicalization, and flagrantly interfered in China's internal affairs, the ministry said.(Updated)