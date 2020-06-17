LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China calls for peace, stability on Korean Peninsula

1
2020-06-17 00:53:04Xinhua Editor : Zhao Yuning ECNS App Download

As a close neighbor, China always remains committed to sustained peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the latest development on the peninsula.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) share the same ethnic origin and are parties directly concerned to the Korean Peninsula issue, Zhao said.

"As a close neighbor and friend, China always supports the reconciliation and cooperation between the DPRK and the ROK, and remains committed to sustained peace and stability on the peninsula," he said.

The ROK's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday the DPRK blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.