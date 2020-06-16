3rd CIIE to expand its exhibition area

The exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, will be expanded to 360,000 square meters, according to the organizers.

The area is expected to be divided into six sections to display food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical devices and healthcare products, as well as trade in services.

Four special subsections for public health, smart transportation, energy conservation, and environmental protection, alongside sporting goods, will be set up during the event.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world that has seen fruitful outcomes in the first two exhibitions.