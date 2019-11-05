Xi, foreign leaders tour CIIE country pavilions

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the country pavilions at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai following the event's opening ceremony on Tuesday morning, along with foreign leaders attending this year's expo.

President Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron stopped at the French pavilion first where they tasted French wine and beef together.

French enterprises at the pavilion site expressed hope that they could further expand exports to China.

In response, Xi said China's consumer market is big and diverse and he welcomed the French enterprises to strengthen cooperation with China.

The leaders later toured other country pavilions including those from Tanzania, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Indonesia and Russia.

During the visits, President Xi said goods from different countries are all competitive and by promoting them at CIIE, both the Chinese people and the participating countries could benefit from it.

Foreign leaders spoke highly of the expo, saying they would like to use it as an opportunity to push for bilateral trade and cooperation with China.

The leaders also toured the China pavilion where they were presented with ranges of exhibits, from China's commercial airplane cockpit and the model of China's 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), along with a countdown screen of China's progress in poverty alleviation.