Preview of cool exhibits at China International Import Expo(1/11)

A robot is prepared for exhibition at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

A booth showcases the application of 5G technology at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

A pair of shoes, adorned with diamonds, is said to be worth more than 30 million yuan at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The last pair of shoes designed by Jimmy Choo for Princess Diana is on display at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A visitor interacts with a robot on display at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A guitar adorned with diamonds is on display at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)