China publishes white paper on China and world in new era

China's State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era."

Besides a preface and a conclusion, the white paper consists of four sections: "China Has Found a Development Path Suited to Its Actual Conditions," "China's Development Is an Opportunity for the World," "A Prosperous and Beautiful World Is the Common Aspiration of All Peoples," and "China Contributes to a Better World."

"China has entered a new era of development. China now has an impact on the world that is ever more comprehensive, profound and long-lasting, and the world is paying ever greater attention to China," it said.

The year 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Over the past 70 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the PRC has witnessed profound changes and achieved a miracle of development unprecedented in human history, the white paper noted.

"In just a few decades, China has completed a course that took developed countries several hundred years," it said.

China has now become the world's second largest economy, taken care of the material needs of its nearly 1.4 billion people, and achieved moderate all-round prosperity.

"This has brought tremendous change to China. It also represents remarkable progress for human society, and above all, a significant contribution on China's part to world peace and development," it said.

The white paper noted that China remains the world's largest developing country, with a large population and foundations that need to be further strengthened.

"Some of the fundamentals in China remain unchanged, and therefore China is still facing a raft of severe challenges. The Chinese people still have work to do," the paper read.