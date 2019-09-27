At UNGA, Wang Yi discusses Africa and showcases China's development

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with representatives from more than a dozen countries. He discussed China’s solution to resolving global issues.

Whenever Africa is in need, China will be there to help. That was the message from Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a meeting with foreign ministers of African members of the U.N. Security Council.

Wang Yi said Africa is China’s brother and most reliable partner, and called for greater China-Africa solidarity inside the Security Council to ensure multilateralism prevails.

Beijing believes social and economic development is the long term solution to many of Africa’s problems. Wang Yi said China will continue to support Africa’s growth through the Belt and Road Initiative, and the implementation of U.N.’s sustainable development goals.

Also on Thursday, Wang met with his counterparts of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, also known as the BRICS countries. The Chinese state councilor said the BRICS have acted as a stabilizing force in an increasingly divided world. Future cooperation among this bloc of emerging market nations will focus on the digital economy and investments.

Also at the United Nations, China presented an exhibition showcasing its decades of social and economic transformation.

The exhibition marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China, and it drew a big crowd, including U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Wang Yi.

“We will remain a friend and seek peaceful and friendly cooperation with all countries in the world. And we will contribute our share to world peace, to international development and remain a promoter of international order. We will work with all other countries to create a better future for the entire humanity," Wang said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also spoke.

“It also marks the 40th anniversary of the U.N.’s presence in China. Over the past four decades, China has been a key participant in our work as a pillar of international cooperation and multilateralism," Guterres said.

On Friday, Wang Yi will address the U.N. General Assembly, where he’s expected to lay out China’s proposals on issues ranging from Iran and Afghanistan, to climate change and global growth.