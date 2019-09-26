Strengthened communication with India benefits both countries, world: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that strengthened communication with India benefits the two countries as well as the world at large.

On the sidelines of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Wang met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the meeting, Wang said China and India are the only two developing countries in the world with a population of more than 1 billion, and they are important representatives of emerging economies.

He said strengthened strategic communication, enhanced strategic mutual trust, proper control of differences, and continuous promotion of cooperation are fully in line with the interests of the two countries and the world.

Wang added the mutual trust and friendship between Chinese and Indian leaders have been extended to various departments, places and the general public of the two countries, and have been transformed into concrete results.

China is willing to work together with India to consolidate the momentum of bilateral relations, prepare for important high-level exchanges in the next stage, and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations for a more stable and better future, he said.

He also emphasized the two sides should work together to maintain peace in their border areas, and create conditions for sustained and healthy development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Jaishankar said India attaches great importance to the high-level exchanges between the two countries in the next stage and is willing to communicate closely with China to ensure success of related activities, so as to provide guarantee for the future development of India-China relations.

The Indian side is willing to work with China to properly manage differences through dialogue and consultation, he said, expressing the hope that both sides will further strengthen cooperation in economic and trade and cross-border water resources management.

During the meeting, Wang also reiterated China's position on the current regional situation.