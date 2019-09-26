LINE

Wang Yi: It's a right choice for Kiribati to resume ties with China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Kiribatian President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau in New York on Wednesday, saying it's a right choice for Kiribati to cut ties with Taiwan and resume ties with China.

Wang said China appreciates and welcomes Kiribati to send out the clear signal again to fasten and push forward the process of resuming diplomatic ties with China.

Maamau said his country's independent choice to cut ties with Taiwan and resume ties with China is in line with the interests of the country and its people.

He said his country's development needs a friend like China and hopes to resume diplomatic ties with China as soon as possible.

Kiribati announced on September 20 that it cut off "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan. Taiwan's remaining "diplomatic allies" have thus shrunk to 15.

