China condemns U.S. congressional committees' approval of bill on Hong Kong: spokesperson

People attend a patriotic flash mob at Pacific Place in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 24, 2019. Residents sang chorused patriotic songs during the flash mob to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Thursday voiced strong condemnation over and firm opposition to the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by U.S. congressional committees.

U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the act on Wednesday local time despite strong opposition from the Chinese people.

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose such an act of gross interference in China's domestic affairs and serious violation of international laws and basic norms governing international relations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Hong Kong belongs to China," said the spokesperson, noting that the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are purely China's internal affairs and brook no interference from any outside forces.

The spokesperson said any activity that endangers China's national sovereignty and security, challenges the power of the central government and the authority of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, or uses Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine the mainland constitutes a challenge to the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle.

The Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots, cannot allow such a challenge no matter where it comes from, the spokesperson noted.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy for the HKSAR have been implemented, and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been fully protected in accordance with the law.

"The success of the 'one country, two systems' practice in Hong Kong has been universally acknowledged," the spokesperson said.

Under the strong support of the central government of China, Hong Kong has maintained its status as a free port and a separate customs territory. It has also maintained and developed relations with other countries, regions and relevant international organizations under the name of "Hong Kong, China" in economic, trade, financial, shipping, communications, tourism, cultural and sports fields, and sign and implement relevant agreements.

"These facts, acknowledged by any unbiased person, would beat the attempted defamation by a small number of people hostile to China," the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong is one of the major trading partners of the United States. Maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability is in the interests of all countries in the world, including the United States.

Under the guise of human rights and democracy, the U.S. congressional committees and some politicians have passed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 to support the forces that oppose China and are creating chaos in Hong Kong and a very small number of rioters, fueling the chaos in Hong Kong.

"This will seriously harm China-U.S. relations and will not do any good to the United States itself," the spokesperson noted.

The small group of anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong has betrayed the country, sold off the interests of Hong Kong while begging for intervention from external forces. Their treasonable and disruptive acts will be rejected by all patriots who love China and Hong Kong, and be condemned to everlasting infamy.

China strongly urges the U.S. Congress and some politicians to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, contribute to the long-term development and the fundamental interests of China and the United States instead of undermining the overall China-U.S. relations, the spokesperson said.