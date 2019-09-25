China wishes Sudan peace, stability, development: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said that China will always support Sudan's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and continue to provide assistance to Sudan and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During his meeting with Abdalla Hamdok, prime minister of the Sudanese transitional government, at the headquarters of the United Nations, Wang said Sudan is at a new stage of development and its joint transition process has made progress, adding that stability is paramount, and change and progress can only be achieved if national stability is maintained.

"We hope Sudan can realize national peace, stability and development at an early date," said Wang.

He added that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the past 60 years, the two sides have always understood, trusted and supported each other, and this fine tradition should be carried forward.

For his part, Hamdok said that Sudan and China have a long history of relations, and the two peoples enjoy a profound brotherly friendship.

The Sudanese people will never forget the tremendous contributions made by China to the independence and liberation movements in Africa, as well as the valuable help it has provided to promote security and development in Africa, Hamdok said.

The Sudanese government is making every effort to achieve national stability and development, he added.