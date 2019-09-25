LINE

Beijing Daxing Int'l Airport subway line to commence operation

The subway line connecting downtown Beijing with the new Beijing Daxing International Airport is to open on Sept. 26, 2019. (File photo)

(ECNS) -- The subway line connecting downtown Beijing with the new Beijing Daxing International Airport will officially open on Thursday. 

The subway line will initially operate three stations at Caoqiao, Daxing Xincheng and the airport itself. Stretching 41.4 kilometers, the new line supports an autopilot system and can run at a speed of up to 160 km per hour, with the ride from Caoqiao to the airport taking just 19 minutes. 

It will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and during peak hours – 7 to 9:00 am and 3 to 7 pm – will leave every 8 and a half minutes. During normal hours, trains will arrive at 10-minute intervals. 

The ticketing system connects to a variety of payment options, including cash and mobile transactions. There are currently four types of tickets for the subway ride, such as one-way and air-rail transit tickets, with fares ranging from 10 to 35 yuan. (1 yuan is about 0.14 USD.)

 

