Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi debunked rumors about China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with truths and facts when giving a speech here on Tuesday.

Rumors find no market among the fair-minded and pale in the face of facts, Wang said while addressing a dinner co-hosted by National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.