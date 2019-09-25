China-U.S. trade frictions need to be resolved through dialogue, consultation: Chinese FM

The China-U.S. trade frictions need to be resolved through dialogue and consultation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

China has kept its door to negotiation open, and the negotiation must be based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and honoring one's word with action, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.