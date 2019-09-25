Xi stresses modernizing China's governance system, capacity

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed continuously pushing the modernization of China's governance system and capacity.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on the establishment and development of New China's state and legal systems.

Xi said the socialist state and legal systems with Chinese characteristics have been gradually formed over the past seven decades since the founding of New China.

The entire Party should continue forging ahead along the right path that has been blazed, he said.

Xi pointed out that the socialist state and legal systems with Chinese characteristics have been formed through long-term practices and explorations, representing great creations in human history.

The new type of state system founded by the CPC has enabled China to create a miracle of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and offered a new option for developing countries to realize modernity, Xi said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics has become increasingly mature and the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics has continuously been improved, playing critical roles in achieving historic shifts in the cause of the Party and the country, Xi said.

The socialist state and legal systems with Chinese characteristics enjoy the advantages of the Party's leadership, the running of the country by the people, law-based governance in all fields and democratic centralism, he said.

Acknowledging the viability and effectiveness of the systems, Xi urged further improving them to meet the people's increasing needs for a better life, he said.

Xi stressed the need to strengthen theoretical research and public education to help people understand that so long as we continue to forge ahead along this path, we will surely achieve the modernization of China's governance system and capacity.