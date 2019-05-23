LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wang Yi: U.S. pressure on Huawei is 'economic bullying'

1
2019-05-23 08:36:34CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The U.S. pressure on Chinese private enterprises like Huawei is a "typical economic bullying behavior", said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at the sidelines of meetings of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Washington has added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to its "Entity List," a move that bans the company from buying parts and components from American firms without U.S. government approval.

Some people in the United States do not want China to have legitimate development rights and try to hinder China's development process, Wang said.

The U.S. move will not be recognized and supported by the international community, Wang added.

The SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting has approved a communiqué, Wang told reporters.

In the communiqué, all the parties jointly oppose any form of unilateralism and trade protectionism. 

They all opposed discriminatory practices against mutually beneficial international cooperation in the digital economy and communications technology under any pretext, Wang emphasized.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.