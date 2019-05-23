Wang Yi: U.S. pressure on Huawei is 'economic bullying'

The U.S. pressure on Chinese private enterprises like Huawei is a "typical economic bullying behavior", said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at the sidelines of meetings of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Washington has added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to its "Entity List," a move that bans the company from buying parts and components from American firms without U.S. government approval.

Some people in the United States do not want China to have legitimate development rights and try to hinder China's development process, Wang said.

The U.S. move will not be recognized and supported by the international community, Wang added.

The SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting has approved a communiqué, Wang told reporters.

In the communiqué, all the parties jointly oppose any form of unilateralism and trade protectionism.

They all opposed discriminatory practices against mutually beneficial international cooperation in the digital economy and communications technology under any pretext, Wang emphasized.