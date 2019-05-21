Chinese FM: Peace has never been closer for Afghanistan

The Afghan people have never been so close to peace as today despite that uncertainties still exist in the war-torn nation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, calling for inclusive dialogue among Afghans.

"After years of war and turmoil in Afghanistan, peace has eventually become possible," Wang told reporters after meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

As neighbors of Afghanistan, China and Tajikistan have coordinated stances on how to promote reconciliation and reconstruction in the country, Wang said.

He urged all parties and factions in Afghanistan to reach extensive political consensuses through inclusive dialogue and facilitate the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" political process.

"We hope the negotiation between the United States and the Taliban can lead to a deal that is conducive to the process, and hope other multilateral mechanisms on the issue of Afghanistan can play positive roles for the process as well," he noted.

China has never interfered in Afghanistan's internal affairs, Wang said, adding that China is willing to continue to play a constructive role for peace in Afghanistan and make contributions to its reconstruction.

"Four good" relationship

During his talks with Rahmon, Wang said China and Tajikistan have formed a relationship marked by "four goods" – good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners – and therefore should be running at the forefront of building a community of shared future for mankind.

Rahmon said Tajikistan is ready to further align its national development strategy by 2030 with the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and to promote bilateral pragmatic cooperation in the economic and trade sector, agriculture, science and technology, humanities, infrastructure construction, among others.

He also expressed readiness for further joint work with China in international and regional affairs, in particular, in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism as well as transnational organized crime.

According to Wang, the two sides reached a consensus on promoting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).