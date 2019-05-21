LINE

China, EU aviation regulators sign landmark deal, paving road for home-made C919

China and the EU inked landmark agreements on Monday, recognizing aircraft certifications from both sides and creating a framework for further cooperation in areas of policy, technology, and talent.

The agreements were signed between the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and marks the first time for China and the EU to reach such a deal in the civil aviation sector, according to a report from the CAAC News, which is affiliated with the Chinese regulator.

The two agreements cover air space security and flight patterns.

"They are framework agreements and more details are expected to come soon," said Diao Weimin, an international aviation law expert and a professor at the Civil Aviation Management Institute of China.

Diao told the Global Times on Monday the deal is related to the airworthiness certification of China's home-built C919. 

"At least it can pave way for C919's entering the EU market in terms of normalization," said Diao.

Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration and the EASA, along with improving safety, reliability, and economic standards, are the main focus points before the first C919s can be delivered, industry insiders said.

China and the EU will continue to develop negotiations on airworthiness certifications and environmental protection to serve import and export of aviation products among both entities while boosting cooperation within related enterprises, the CAAC News reported.

