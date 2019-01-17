DPRK's top diplomat heads to Washington

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top diplomat Kim Yong Chol is expected to arrive in Washington at the weekend, and is set to stay in the United States for two days, CNN reported Thursday.

According to CNN, Kim is expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. special representative to the DPRK Steve Biegun on Friday, discussing details on the planned summit between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"A lot of positive things are happening," a White House spokesperson told CNN, without confirming anything.

"We are working to make progress on our goal of achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea (DPRK), and the President looks forward to meeting Chairman Kim again at their second summit at a place and time yet to be determined."

Republic of Korea's official Yonhap News Agency also cited CNN's report.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Kim Yong Chol will make a stopover in Beijing.

"As far as I know, (he) will be stopping over in Beijing," Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

Kim Yong Chol last visited the U.S. in June, during which he personally delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to Trump. The two met for two hours in the White House. Ten days after Kim Yong Chol's Washington visit, Kim Jong Un met Trump for the first time in Singapore.