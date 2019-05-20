Kid cook too cool for primary school

A primary school student in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, who has been addicted to cooking for three years but has no interest in study, has finally won his parents' support.

"He only cares about cooking after school but never does his homework. He spends his pocket money on ingredients," said the boy's mother.

Although the mother admitted that the boy's dishes were attractive and tasty, she still did not agree with him getting into cooking at such a young age, Qianjiang Evening News reported on Friday.

The anxious parents and his teacher consulted local adolescent mental health doctor Fang Yantong after the boy only got one point in a recent math exam.

The boy told Fang that he started cooking to please his mother and found himself more confident after doing so.

A check-up revealed the boy has attention deficit disorder. Fang said that it would be better to encourage him to develop his hobby.

The parents accepted Fang's suggestion and the teacher held a class activity for the boy to show his cooking skill.