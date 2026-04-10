FM meets with DPRK counterpart, both pledge closer cooperation

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is ready to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations, deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, and jointly promote regional peace and development, during his talks with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Pyongyang on Thursday.

Wang is on a two-day visit to the DPRK. During the talks at the Kumsusan State Guest House, he said the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries remained the greatest political advantage and the strongest guarantee for the development of bilateral ties.

In September 2025, DPRK top leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Beijing to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War, during which he met with President Xi Jinping.

Wang said the meeting ushered the bilateral relations into a new stage and carried major and far-reaching significance.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Wang said that over the past 65 years, regardless of changes in the international and regional landscape, China and the DPRK, as good neighbors, good friends and good comrades, have always trusted and supported each other and made unremitting efforts to safeguard regional and world peace and stability, and promote their respective development.

He expressed Beijing's willingness to work with Pyongyang to hold commemorative activities marking the 65th anniversary of the treaty, strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance dialogue and practical cooperation at all levels and in all fields, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, promote closer bonds between the two peoples, and support each side's economic and social development.

Choe said the DPRK-China friendship, rooted in the socialist system and traditional friendship, is deep, solid and sustainable.

The DPRK remains firmly committed to advancing friendship and cooperation with China as it is in line with the trend of the times and the wishes of the two peoples, she said.

The DPRK fully supports the one-China principle, firmly opposes interference in China's internal affairs, and supports China's position on safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity on issues related to the Taiwan region, the Xizang autonomous region and the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

She also noted that the DPRK fully supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives proposed by Xi, and highly commends China's just position and important role on international and regional issues.

The DPRK is ready to work with China to promote exchanges and practical cooperation across various sectors, strengthen coordination between the two foreign ministries, enhance multilateral communication and coordination, and continue making efforts to advance bilateral ties to a new level, she added.

Both sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Wang's visit was an important move to advance relations between the two countries.

China's exports to the DPRK reached a six-year high of $2.3 billion last year, a 25.2 percent annual increase.

Passenger train services between Beijing and Pyongyang resumed in March after being suspended for six years since 2020. Air China has also restarted flights between the two capitals.

zhaojia@chinadaily.com.cn