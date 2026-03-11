LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

DPRK destroyer test-fires strategic cruise missiles

2026-03-11 15:25:06Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

A destroyer of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired strategic cruise missiles on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday. 

With the country's top leader observing the event on TV, the test-fire was conducted by the Destroyer Choe Hyon of the Navy of the Korean People's Army amid the continued tests of operational efficiency of the advanced warship, the report said.

Multiple cruise missiles flew along the flight orbit over waters off the country's west coast before hitting island targets, it said.

Depicting it as a very important strategic task to maintain and expand a reliable nuclear war deterrent, Kim Jong Un, the top DPRK leader, said that offensive weapon systems undergoing constant development constitute an indispensable factor for the DPRK's self-defense.

Destroyer Choe Hyon is the lead ship of the DPRK's 5,000-ton new-generation multi-mission Choe Hyon-class attack destroyers.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]