PLA conducts combat readiness patrols in South China Sea

Naval and air forces under the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command carried out a combat readiness patrol in the South China Sea from Sunday to Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command, stated that the Philippines has colluded with a country outside the region to organize so-called "joint patrols", which have disrupted the situation in the South China Sea and undermined regional peace and stability.

Forces of the theater command will resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and firmly uphold peace and stability in the region, Zhai said.