U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid Iran tensions

People walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier in Tehran on Sunday. XINHUA

A United States' naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has been deployed to Middle Eastern waters, raising fresh fears of a potential U.S. airstrike on Iran amid soaring tensions, with no imminent diplomatic breakthrough in sight and Tehran warning it is fully prepared to retaliate against any attack.

But regional powers, including Iran's Gulf neighbor the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a U.S. airbase, said they would not allow attacks on Iran to be launched from their territories.

In its latest statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said it would not let its airspace, territory or territorial waters be used for any hostile military actions against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to neutrality and regional stability and adding that it would not provide any logistical support for such operations.

As tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high, the statement reiterated the UAE's belief that dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for resolving the current crisis.

In a similar statement earlier, Saudi Arabia also said it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to launch attacks on Iran.

While U.S. President Donald Trump previously backed down from ordering military action against Tehran over recent protests that had broken out across Iran, he has insisted that all options remain on the table.

USS Abraham Lincoln, along with three destroyers, "is currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability", U.S. Central Command said on Monday night via social media. The latest deployment has dramatically boosted U.S. firepower in the region, which has not had an aircraft carrier since the USS Gerald R. Fordwas ordered in October to sail for the Caribbean.

The aircraft carrier hosts multiple squadrons of aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets. The destroyers, meanwhile, are equipped with hundreds of missiles, including dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles. The presence of the strike group means the U.S. will not need to seek permission from most third-party nations to launch an attack.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military announced it would conduct a military exercise in the region "to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower".

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry warned on Monday of a "comprehensive and regret-inducing response to any aggression", with ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying Iran was "confident in its own capabilities".

In an apparent reference to the U.S. naval strike group, he said: "The arrival of such a warship will not weaken Iran's resolve to firmly defend the Iranian nation." He said it was a lie to suggest the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in touch with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss a possible diplomatic deal.

Meanwhile, a new anti-U.S. billboard has been erected in a central square in Tehran, depicting a U.S. aircraft carrier being destroyed. Its English-language caption reads: "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind."

Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani as saying: "Iran's naval power is not merely defensive, but also serves as an anchor of stability in the region."

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group on Monday threatened new attacks in the Red Sea. The group released a video showing images of a burning ship with the caption "Soon". In Lebanon, the Hezbollah group organized a rally in support of Iran featuring an address by its leader Naim Qassem, who warned "a war on Iran this time will ignite the region".

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, several airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East.

India's IndiGo airline announced it would cancel some flights in light of the latest events. "In view of the prevailing situation and after careful assessment, IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on Jan 26, 27 and 28, to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku, have been canceled," the carrier said.