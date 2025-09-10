China to hold burial for remains of Korean War soldiers

China will hold a burial ceremony on Saturday in Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning Province, to honor the remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said on Tuesday.

The soldiers, who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), will have their remains returned from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Friday, the ministry added.

A Chinese delegation, guards from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and a PLA Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft will participate in the repatriation mission, according to the ministry. Saturday's ceremony will be held at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where representatives from central and local governments, the military, war veterans, families of the fallen soldiers, and local residents will gather to pay tribute.

This will mark the 12th time the remains of CPV soldiers have been repatriated since China and the ROK signed a handover agreement.

Between 2014 and 2024, the two countries have completed 11 handovers involving the remains of martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts. Nearly 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war.

(Cover: Yellow and white chrysanthemums at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, November 29, 2024. /VCG)