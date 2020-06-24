LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese military conducts high-altitude training: spokesperson

1
2020-06-24 23:31:04Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Tibet Military Command recently held an exercise in a high-elevation region, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The all-dimensional live-fire exercise involving combat groups of combined arms and multiple types of equipment was held to comprehensively test the troop's joint combat capabilities in plateau environment, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The exercise was part of the annual training plan, not targeting any specific country, Wu said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.