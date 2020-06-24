Chinese military conducts high-altitude training: spokesperson

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Tibet Military Command recently held an exercise in a high-elevation region, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The all-dimensional live-fire exercise involving combat groups of combined arms and multiple types of equipment was held to comprehensively test the troop's joint combat capabilities in plateau environment, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The exercise was part of the annual training plan, not targeting any specific country, Wu said.