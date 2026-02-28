New AI robotics institute opens in Liuzhou

Unitree School of Embodied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, a collaboration between Liuzhou City Vocational College, Hangzhou Unitree Robotics Co Ltd and Guangxi Weiss Shield Technology Co Ltd, officially opened recently in Liuzhou.

The initiative marks the beginning of a partnership between Unitree Robotics and Liuzhou, a major industrial city in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, in the field of artificial intelligence robotics.

As Guangxi's largest industrial hub, Liuzhou is leveraging its strengths in automotive and machinery manufacturing to prioritize robotics research and development.

The institute seeks to integrate technology, education and industry. Unitree Robotics will contribute advanced robotic equipment, core technologies and industrial resources.

Liuzhou City Vocational College will utilize its educational expertise to train professionals, while Guangxi Weiss Shield will serve as a local liaison to facilitate the practical application of technological advancements.

Notably, this is Unitree's first embodied intelligent robot institute in Guangxi and its first such facility in a higher vocational college nationwide.

The partnership aligns with Unitree's technical, certification, and maintenance standards, focusing on three key areas: robotics operation training, application scenario adaptation and operations and maintenance services.

The institute plans to establish three centers: a general technology training and certification center, a scenario application integration and innovation center, and an exhibition, experience and O&M service center.

Wei Haijin, Party secretary of Liuzhou City Vocational College, said the college has responded to the intelligent upgrading needs of Liuzhou's pillar industries, such as automotive and machinery, by building a strong foundation in AI and intelligent manufacturing education and research.

The institute's launch provides an opportunity to deepen educational reforms, enhance talent development, and ensure graduates meet the AI industry's needs in Liuzhou and Guangxi, offering robust support for local industrial growth.

Chen Li, cofounder of Unitree Robotics, said that embodied intelligence represents a significant trend in AI development.

Liuzhou's manufacturing capabilities and demand for intelligent solutions align with Unitree's strategic goals. Moving forward, Unitree plans to utilize Guangxi's role as a gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to promote the internationalization of its technologies and products.