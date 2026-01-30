China's 2025 marked by record heat and mixed renewable energy outlook

China's meteorological authorities released two major reports on Thursday, revealing that 2025 was marked by extreme weather and mixed prospects for renewable energy.

The annual Climate Bulletin reported that China experienced its hottest year on record, tied with 2024, at 10.9 degrees Celsius. It said residents endured record-breaking heat, above-average precipitation, and severe flooding in the northern regions during the peak monsoon season.

Gao Rong, deputy director of the National Climate Center, noted that extreme weather events were "frequent," including historic rainfall in northern China and record-breaking autumn rains in western China. Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Gao said the past year exhibited distinct "warm-humid" characteristics, with widespread and persistent high temperatures affecting central and eastern regions from late June through early September.

Renewable energy resources: Steady wind, weaker solar year

Meanwhile, the Wind and Solar Energy Resource Bulletin released at the same event found normal wind energy conditions nationwide for 2025 but below-average solar energy resources.

Shen Yanbo, chief scientist of the China Meteorological Administration Public Meteorological Service Center and scientific director of the Wind Energy and Solar Energy Center, said China's wind resources remained at normal levels overall, with particularly favorable conditions in North China, Northeast China, and the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.

He added that average wind speeds at 100 meters over land were about 4.8 meters per second nationwide, with many regions suitable for stable wind power generation.

The report found solar energy resources were below average overall. According to the bulletin, China's annual total horizontal solar radiation in 2025 was about 1,495.7 kilowatt-hours per square meter, 25.1 kWh per square meter lower than the 30-year average, making it a "below-normal" solar resource year.

Shen noted that the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, western Inner Mongolia, and eastern Xinjiang remained "most abundant" zones for solar radiation, and that most regions nationwide – except the Sichuan Basin – still fell into the "abundant" or "very abundant" categories, remaining favorable for solar power development.

The bulletins will serve as references for energy sector planning, operational assessment and climate change research, according to the China Meteorological Administration. They are also used by energy authorities, power companies and research institutions to evaluate renewable energy output and support China's green energy transition.