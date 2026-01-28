China's guitar capital provides instruments for the world

As part of this year's first exports, thousands of guitars are being loaded onto trucks in Zheng'an county, Guizhou province, bound for Germany, Brazil, and other markets.

The southwestern city is home to 144 guitar and supporting-component firms, with an annual output exceeding 2.4 million instruments.

Local guitar maker Yinge Musical Instrument Manufacturing is completing its seventh export order this year. "Since our first shipment via the China–Europe freight train in 2020, order volumes have risen sharply," said Zheng Ming, general manager of Yinge.

The company produces more than 300,000 guitars each year, all for international markets. Its export revenue reached 50 million yuan (about $7.18 million) in 2025, and orders for the first half of 2026 are already fully booked.

Local authorities said Zheng'an's guitar exports totaled 229 million yuan in 2025. Products from the county are sold in more than 40 countries and regions.

Firms in the area are moving beyond contract manufacturing. Natasha Guitars, for example, now makes carbon-fiber models and smart guitars with onboard sound processing and a companion mobile app to adjust tones and effects.