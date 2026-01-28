Yunnan leads the nation in fresh-cut flower exports for seventh year in a row

Southwest China's Yunnan province has retained its position as the country's leading exporter of fresh-cut flowers for a seventh consecutive year, according to official customs data.

The province's fresh-cut flower exports reached 1.22 billion yuan ($175 million) in 2025, a rise of 60.5 percent year-on-year, Kunming Customs said. Shipments were sent to 64 countries and regions, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

At flower planting bases in Kunming, the provincial capital, roses, carnations, and numerous other varieties are harvested and packed every morning before being transported by refrigerated trucks to Kunming Changshui International Airport. There, customs officials process inspections through a dedicated green channel for fresh agricultural products. Harvesting, packaging, and export procedures take less than 20 hours.

The cargo is then flown abroad, helping exporters meet what the industry describes as a critical 36-hour window to preserve freshness.

"The export of fresh-cut flowers demands extremely high efficiency," said Meng Hongyan, head of a local flower import-export company. She said the rapid clearance process helps maintain quality while ensuring products reach international markets in peak condition.

Kunming Customs also said Yunnan ranked first among China's central and western regions for overall export scale in 2025. Fresh-cut flowers and coffee both led the nation in export value, while vegetable and fruit exports ranked third.