China's Hainan Free Trade Port readies for record Spring Festival rush

China's tropical island province of Hainan is gearing up for a record-breaking Spring Festival travel rush, boosted by its new island-wide special customs operation.

With year-round warm weather and average winter temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius (roughly 72 degrees Fahrenheit), Hainan offers a paradise escape for travelers seeking winter sun.

Hainan is expected to handle more than 22 million trips during this year's six-week Spring Festival travel period (from February 2 to March 13), representing a 5-percent year-on-year increase, according to Mu Kerui, official at Hainan Transportation Department. Passenger and vehicle ferry travel is forecast to rise over 10 percent, while air travel is projected to grow by 3.7 percent. These metrics are expected to reach all-time highs for the season.

The special customs operation, launched on December 18 last year, has already spurred a massive spike in inbound travelers. In its first month, the Hainan Free Trade Port welcomed 186,000 foreign travelers, a 46 percent year-on-year increase. Nearly half of these, 87,000 visitors, entered visa-free under an expanded policy that now covers 86 countries, up from 59.

Tourist arrivals from key Western countries saw significant growth year-on-year, including the UK (up by 10 percent), France (up by 24.1 percent), Germany (up by 13.7 percent), Italy (up by 23.4 percent), Switzerland (up by 39.6 percent), Sweden (by 21.6 percent), Spain (up by 32.2 percent), Canada (up by 14.7 percent) and the U.S. (up by 1.5 percent).

During the New Year holiday, the island hosted over 2.17 million tourists in just three days, marking a rise of over a quarter compared to the same period in 2025.

Tourists are enjoying the beach in Sanya, Hainan, January 22, 2026. /VCG

A surfer in Riyue bay, Wanning, Hainan, January 24, 2026. /VCG

To welcome visitors over the Chinese New Year, Hainan has curated 165 festive activities, ranging from Saturday fireworks over Qionghai port in the town of Bo'ao to garden parties at the Lantern Festival in Danzhou, all promising to create an experience with a unique Hainan flavor.