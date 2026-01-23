Luxury brands debut at renovated Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing

Several global luxury brands, including Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany &Co., have opened flagship stores at Beijing's Taikoo Li Sanlitun following the completion of a major phase of the shopping district's renovation, Beijing News reported on Thursday.

The upgrade project, launched in 2022, is part of a multi-year effort to revamp the Sanlitun commercial district in Chaoyang of Beijing. According to the report, the renewal has attracted 171 brand debuts and supported more than 200 product launches and promotional events. The project has also involved the development of over 100 customized retail spaces as part of an effort to cement the area's reputation as a high-end retail and leisure destination.

The renovation has also focused on integrating commercial development with the public space. The south zone has refreshed its brand matrix, while improvements to the west zone's streetscape were carried out through cooperation between local authorities and businesses. A new pedestrian bridge linking the two areas has been opened to improve foot traffic and connectivity.

Sun Shuguang, secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Sanlitun sub-district office, said the project combines commercial development with community-oriented planning and could serve as a reference for future urban renewal efforts, the report said.

Official data shows that the Sanlitun commercial area recorded 46.81 million visits in the first half of 2025, up 33.5 percent year-on-year and continuing a growth trend for the third consecutive year. Visitor numbers rose further after a cluster of flagship stores opened in December.