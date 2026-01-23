Chery sets 2026 sales target at 3.2 million vehicles

Chinese automaker Chery Group recently announced a sales target of 3.2 million units for 2026, a new peak for the company and about 14 percent higher than 2025.

Jin Yibo, spokesperson for the automaker, announced the plan during a media event on Tuesday in Hefei, the capital of East China's Anhui province. This year, the company plans to launch 17 key models to accelerate its progress towards electrification and intelligence.

The goal comes after a successful year for the company. According to Jin, Chery achieved record highs in sales, exports, new energy vehicles, and quality in 2025. The automaker sold over 2.8 million passenger cars, with more than 900,000 being new energy vehicles.

Chery Group car models are exhibited during a media event on Tuesday in Hefei, the capital of East China's Anhui province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Exports exceeded 1.34 million units, maintaining the top position in Chinese brand passenger car exports for the 23rd consecutive year. By the end of the year, Chery's global cumulative buyers surpassed 18.53 million, with a total of 5.85 million vehicles exported.

In 2025, the group climbed to 233rd place in the Fortune Global 500 rankings.