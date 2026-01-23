Latest addition to Shiziyang Bridge constructions brings main tower above 300 meters

The main tower of the under-construction Shiziyang Bridge, part of the key project of the Shiziyang Link in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, surpassed the 300-meter mark on Thursday, after a segment of the bridge was successfully hoisted.

"The current alignment precision error of the tower body is no more than 3 millimeters, and there are only 40 meters left to reach the final height of 342 meters," said Zhang Jian, deputy manager of the T8 section at CCCC Second Harbor Engineering.

The main tower of the Shiziyang Link, which crosses the Pearl River estuary, will stand roughly as tall as a 110-story building, according to Guangdong Transportation Group.

Each leg of the tower will be precisely assembled from 62 giant steel shell segments. It is scheduled to be topped out around April, and construction of the catwalk is set to begin in the second half of the year, according to Zhang Taike, the project's chief engineer.

The Shiziyang Link spans approximately 35 kilometers, connecting Nansha district in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, to the townships of Shatian and Humen in Dongguan.

The project's main structure consists of the cross-river bridge and land-based approach works. The Shiziyang Bridge, the key controlling project of the link, will become the world's first double-deck suspension bridge with a span exceeding 2,000 meters.

The bridge features a single span of 2,180 meters across the river. Upon completion, it will set world records for double-deck suspension bridges in terms of main span length, main tower height, anchorage foundation, main cable scale, and the number of lanes.