China issues record number of green electricity certificates

China issued a record 2.947 billion green electricity certificates (GECs) in 2025, according to data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Thursday, as the country accelerates its transition toward a market-based renewable energy system.

Of the total certificates issued for the full year, 1.893 billion were classified as tradable units. Each certificate represents 1,000 kilowatt-hours of power generated from renewable sources, serving as official proof of green energy consumption in the world's second-largest economy.

Trading activity in the sector also reached new heights last year, with a total of 930 million certificates traded over the 12 months. The NEA stated that, out of this volume, 250 million units were transacted through green power trading channels.

The year ended on a strong note, with the NEA issuing 211 million certificates covering 688,700 renewable energy projects in December. According to the NEA, tradable certificates accounted for 150 million of the monthly total, or 71.32 percent.