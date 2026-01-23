LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

More RRR, interest rate cuts in 2026 to spur growth: China's central bank governor

2026-01-23 14:21:30CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's central bank will continue to implement a moderately loose monetary policy in 2026, and will utilize tools such as reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts and interest rate reductions to ensure liquidity remains sufficient, according to Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Monetary policy will focus on promoting stable economic growth and reasonable price recovery, with the use of both incremental and existing policies to create a favorable monetary and financial environment for the high-quality development and stable operations of financial markets, Pan told CMG in an interview.

"There is still room for further RRR and interest rate cuts this year," he said, promising efforts to ensure the effective implementation and oversight of interest rate policies to keep overall financing costs at a low level.

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]