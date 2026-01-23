Development of integrated circuit sector sketched out in Guangzhou

CanSemi Technology Inc launched the latest stage of its project to expand the integrated circuit sector in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou on Thursday.

Phase IV of the project in the city's Development District is expected to inject strong momentum into the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's IC industry.

The project, bringing with it a construction investment of more than 35.2 billion yuan (around $5 billion), includes a 12-inch analog-mixed signal specialty process production line with a monthly capacity of 40,000 wafers. It will focus on five technological directions — sensing, transmission, storage, computing, control and display — and develop internationally advanced specialty process platforms, including analog-mixed signal and optoelectronic integration.

These capabilities are aimed at meeting the growing demand for specialty processes driven by cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, edge AI, industrial electronics and automotive electronics.

Chen Jin, chairman of CanSemi Technology, described the launch as a milestone for Guangzhou's IC industry.

"Eight years ago, CanSemi started its first foundation pile in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City," Chen said.

"As we celebrate our eighth anniversary, this new investment tests the capabilities we have built and demonstrates our confidence in Guangzhou's future development."

Chen added that Phase IV of the project will drive capacity expansion and technological upgrades, attract upstream and downstream supporting enterprises, and strengthen the regional industrial ecosystem.

Yang Yuchao, a professor at Peking University, said the project's technology roadmap combines advanced capability with feasibility, with key processes meeting international standards.

"The project is pivotal for CanSemi to respond to technology node migration trends, enhance technological sophistication and build core competitiveness for long-term development," Yang said.

"It aligns precisely with the country's urgent need for independent and innovative development of high-end analog, mixed-signal, compute-in-memory and photoelectric integrated chips."

The Guangzhou Development District, together with Huangpu district, has attracted more than 150 integrated circuit enterprises, achieving an output value of over 34 billion yuan in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 17.1 percent, according to authorities.