China's leading EV manufacturer BYD opens first brand centre in Tanzania

China's leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has opened its first brand centre in Tanzania, a sign of its expanding presence in Africa's emerging electric mobility market.

The facility, launched earlier this week in Dar es Salaam, will operate as a showroom, sales and after-sales service hub, rather than a manufacturing plant, as the company advances its strategy in high-growth emerging markets.

With the opening, Tanzania joins a growing list of African countries where BYD has established an on-the-ground presence, following earlier market entries in Rwanda, Ethiopia and Zambia.

"It marks a significant step forward, as BYD's mission for sustainable transport supports Tanzania's commitment to a green economy and cleaner cities," a statement from the Chinese embassy in Tanzania read.

The inauguration also saw the delivery of Tanzania's first BYD electric vehicle, signalling early market uptake as interest in electric mobility gains momentum across the continent.

Africa's electric vehicle market has recently begun to attract increased attention from international manufacturers, driven by rising urbanisation, fuel costs and government efforts to promote cleaner transport.

Speaking at the launch, BYD sales representative Khatibu Hamis Hussein said the BYD Shark 6 models introduced in Tanzania use plug-in hybrid technology, allowing the battery to continue charging when fuel runs out.

He added that, while the vehicles currently operate on an English-language system, there are plans in place to introduce a Swahili interface.