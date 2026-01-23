County weaves enough supply for demand

As Spring Festival approaches, Caoxian county in Heze, Shandong province, is experiencing a consumer boom fueled by the popularity of traditional hanfu attire. Known as a significant hanfu production base in China, the county is witnessing a surge in demand for these historic cultural costumes.

Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) hanfu, characterized by horse-face pleated skirts and embroidered cloaks, has become a shining star in the market, local producers say. These garments have been creatively adapted into fashionable Chinese New Year "visit attire", for official occasions, with sales soaring as supply struggles to keep up with demand.

Several companies report a steady increase in orders for Ming-style hanfu since October, with some popular items scheduled for production up to the Spring Festival.

"Ming-style garments account for about 40 to 50 percent of all traditional garment sales in our company. This type of clothing is in such high demand that it's nearly impossible to keep up," says Xu Shuangshuang, the sales manager of a local hanfu enterprise.

Last year, Caoxian's online and offline hanfu sales exceeded 13 billion yuan ($1.87 billion), solidifying the county's status as a key production hub, according to the county government. Products are also exported to more than 20 countries and regions, including European countries, the United States, and Southeast Asia.

"Currently, we have more than 80 machines working overtime to produce Ming-style cloth. Clients wait in the workshop until 4 or 5 am to secure the cloth. Our daily output now exceeds 10,000 meters," says Hu Qingchun, head of a local textile factory.

To meet growing consumer demand for various designs, the designers are also accelerating innovation.

In a studio, designer Chen Long and his team refine patterns that blend modern aesthetics with traditional forms.

"In the past, Chinese New Year attire was primarily red. This year, we have introduced several additional colors, as more young people have different preferences," says Chen.

Another design studio has produced a sought-after set featuring the image of a hundred birds paying homage to the phoenix, a symbol of harmony, prosperity, and virtuous leadership in traditional Chinese culture.

"This design is in extremely high demand. It features intricate craftsmanship, with patterns aligning perfectly at the center front seam," says designer Zhang Zichen.

"We prioritize fine workmanship while keeping prices affordable, which explains its strong sales," she says, adding that their factory produces no more than 10 sets per day to ensure quality.

Seizing opportunities presented by trends, the local government is developing a hanfu sector where culture fosters industry and industry promotes culture.

The county hosts immersive activities such as fashion shows to weave traditional culture into the fabric of modern life. Hanfu producers in the city have collaborated with more than 20 universities to produce co-branded doctoral robes.

Today, Caoxian boasts over 2,700 hanfu enterprises involved in design, fabric production, and sales, providing jobs for nearly 100,000 people. The county has developed a highly integrated industrial cluster, allowing for the complete production process from dyeing to finished garments within a 5-kilometer radius.

"We will continue to uphold originality and delve deeper into cultural heritage, ensuring that this industry becomes a solid force in boosting rural revitalization and showcasing cultural confidence," says Zhang Longfei, director of the Caoxian e-commerce service center.