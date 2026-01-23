Geely eyes top 5 global ranking by 2030

Zeekr, a premium NEV brand owned by Geely Auto, showcases its products at the Chengdu auto show in August 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Geely Holding Group is targeting global sales of 6.5 million vehicles—including passenger and commercial models—by 2030, with overseas sales accounting for more than one third, CEO An Conghui said on Thursday.

The goals would elevate the Chinese conglomerate from seventh in global vehicle sales in 2025 into the world's top five by volume.

In 2025, the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based car group delivered 4.116 million vehicles, up 26 percent from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive year of rapid growth.

Its NEV sales reached 2.293 million units, a 58 percent jump from 2024, pushing NEV penetration to 56 percent and making the group the fastest-growing automaker among the world's top 10 by sales.

In its 2030 blueprint, Geely Holding Group plans for new energy vehicles to make up roughly 75 percent of its total sales.

It is developing a global NEV architecture covering A- to E-segment models, aiming to reduce average development cycles and unit costs by over 30 percent compared with current platforms, said An.

Geely Auto, a key subsidiary of the group alongside brands including Volvo and Lotus, set a 2026 sales target of 3.45 million units, with exports of 640,000 vehicles—more than 50 percent higher than in 2025, said CEO Gan Jiayue.

He said the company plans to establish three regional markets with annual sales of 150,000 units each and two with 100,000 units each.

To support its international expansion, Geely Auto is establishing Southeast Asia as a strategic hub through the Malaysia AHTV industrial park, a 500,000-unit integrated production, R&D, and service facility for ASEAN markets.

The company also plans to leverage Volvo's distribution channels and Renault's product lineup to scale operations in North America and Europe. In 2025, Geely Auto exported 420,000 vehicles, including 124,000 NEVs.