China an essential actor in global sustainability transition, says WBCSD head

China has emerged as an essential actor in the global sustainability transition and is poised to play an important role in the next phase of sustainable development, according to Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

In a written interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Bakker identified three converging global risks: physical climate impacts disrupting productivity and investment, geopolitical fragmentation straining trade and value chains, and rapid technological change like artificial intelligence (AI) outpacing governance and workforce adaptation.

He said that the priority for the global economic community is to align capital, policy, and business action to accelerate low-carbon transitions, integrate nature-positive strategies, and mainstream circular business models.

China is the representative economy currently undergoing a successful transformation, Bakker said. He highlighted its triple role as a major manufacturing hub, a fast-growing innovation ecosystem, and a leader in scaling clean technologies, noting that "these capabilities are shaping global decarbonization pathways."

The WBCSD was established in 1995 and comprises over 200 multinational companies. Bakker emphasized China's growing engagement in international collaboration, such as through the "Two Lakes Dialogue," where Chinese companies show strong commitment to sharing best practices, co-developing solutions and connecting innovation with global markets.

Bakker expressed confidence that China will play an important role in the next phase of sustainable development, not only in delivering its own transition, but in enabling global implementation at scale.

Commenting on the World Economic Forum's theme, "A Spirit of Dialogue," Bakker said, "The spirit of dialogue is most lacking where trust has eroded - between geopolitics and markets, between short-term pressures and long-term priorities, and between ambition and implementation."

Bakker called on all countries to strengthen dialogue through clearer policy signals and investing in cooperation, even in a more contested world, stressing that "sustained dialogue is not optional - it is an economic necessity."