Auckland Airport eyes Spring Festival travel boom

As the Chinese New Year approaches, Auckland Airport is working with airline partners to add capacity between China and New Zealand, signaling growing confidence in sustained demand for air travel between the two countries.

Air China is adding extra services over the Chinese New Year period, while China Southern Airlines has expanded flights this New Zealand summer and confirmed further capacity across New Zealand's winter months.

"We work closely with our airline partners to support their growth plans and make sure Auckland Airport is ready for both peak periods and longer-term network development," said Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker.

"Seeing airlines add capacity for the Chinese New Year and also commit additional services into future travel seasons reflects strengthening demand and supports the flow of visitors, trade and connections that matter for New Zealand."

Air China has announced plans to operate additional services between Auckland Airport and Beijing, taking its current seven flights per week up to 10 flights a week between Jan 24 and March 2, increasing available seats by 42 percent for travelers across what is the biggest annual travel period globally.

China Southern Airlines has already expanded services this New Zealand summer from November to March, operating up to double-daily services between its Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport hub and Auckland Airport — adding over 30 return flights to the schedule. The airline has now confirmed increased services across the New Zealand winter, with plans to fly 10 times per week between the end of March and late October, up one-third over winter 2024 and back to pre-COVID winter flight frequency.

Direct travel demand between China and Auckland Airport has already strengthened. Traveler volumes on China-Auckland direct services across November and December were up 10 percent compared to the same months last year, with average aircraft load factors sitting at approximately 91 percent, reflecting improved route performance and more consistent seasonal demand.

Auckland Airport said it has also seen growth in international transit travelers connecting through major Chinese hubs, particularly from Southeast Asia, where direct services to Auckland have yet to fully recover to pre-COVID levels, as well as from parts of Europe.

"It's not just direct flights picking up," Tasker said. "We're seeing more Chinese people combining New Zealand with an Australian visit and more New Zealanders traveling to China. While we're still missing direct capacity from Southeast Asia, the Chinese airport mega-hubs and increased flight frequency are filling the gap. Overall, that mix tells you the demand is becoming more balanced, which helps airlines plan with a bit more confidence."

New Zealand's Consul-General to Shanghai Ardi Barnard said the relationship between China and New Zealand encompasses strong people-to-people and cultural connections.

"China is our largest source of international students and third-largest source of tourists," he noted. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most significant and most consequential."

According to him, China is central to New Zealand's prosperity, with close to 20 billion New Zealand dollars ($11.72 billion) in exports going to China as of October 2025, up 16 percent year-on-year. China maintains its most valuable two-way goods trade relationship, with around NZ$100 million in bilateral trade per day.

In fact, it's not just passenger travel that matters. Air cargo capacity also plays an important role during this period. Most of New Zealand's air freight is carried in the bellyhold of passenger aircraft, particularly on long-haul routes.

Tasker from Auckland Airport said the additional capacity is also important for air cargo during New Zealand's summer export season when high-value fresh produce heads into Asian markets.

"Cherries are a great example. They're in peak season here in January and early February and are especially popular around the Chinese New Year because the red color symbolizes good luck and prosperity. If you've ever been in an Asian supermarket around this time, you'll see how prominent cherries on display are," he said.

Last season, New Zealand exported more than 5,400 metric tons of cherries worth around NZ$115 million, with close to 95 percent heading to Asia.

"For New Zealand growers, that creates a short, high-value export window. Air freight capacity is what allows that fruit to arrive fresh and in top condition," Tasker said.