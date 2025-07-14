State Grid Changzhou Power Supply ensures stable electric supply during peak summer heat

Staff members from State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company at work. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Since July 2, due to the continuous hot weather, the electricity load of Changzhou's power grid has reached a new high for the fourth time. At 11:20 am on July 7, it reached 11.99 million kilowatts, an increase of more than 300,000 kW compared to the previous record, set on July 4, representing a growth of 2.59 percent. Currently, the overall operation of the Changzhou power grid is stable and the electricity supply is safe and orderly.

Compared to last summer, the Changzhou power grid has exhibited three main characteristics this year. The first is hitting new highs early, breaking through 10 million kW for the first time in June (June 18, 10.11 million kW), setting a new record six days earlier compared to last year. Second, the peak load has shifted to earlier in the day. Under the guidance of the new time-of-use electricity pricing policy, the peak load during daytime has shifted forward overall. Third, there is a high output of new energy sources. Since the peak summer period, the maximum output of Changzhou's photovoltaic power generation has also reached a historical high of 3.42 million kW, accounting for 36.04 percent of the regional electricity load.

Facing the twin challenges of high temperatures and high loads, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has relied upon early planning and meticulous deployment, implementing various measures to ensure stable power supply. The first measure enhances the power supply capacity of the grid by completing 166 peak summer projects. The focus is on strengthening equipment monitoring to ensure the healthy and stable operation of equipment. Second, the company has been optimizing the management of load-side resources, monitoring and analyzing regional power consumption to guide users in shifting their electricity usage. Innovative verification of local grid load balancing adjustment technology at the city level has been carried out to fully utilize the value of new-type adjustable resources such as solar energy. Third, the company is enhancing emergency response capabilities by refining emergency rescue work manuals. Four emergency drills have been organized to date, carried out by 700 repair personnel and 30 power generation vehicles prepared to guarantee the bottom line of stable electricity supply for powering people's livelihoods.

In the next phase, the company has said it will closely monitor weather changes and load growth, strengthen grid operation monitoring, improve the quality of service, and ensure the safe and stable operation of the grid and orderly power supply.