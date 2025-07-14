China's foreign trade up 2.9% in first half of 2025

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on China's imports and exports in the first half of 2025, July 14, 2025. /VCG

China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 21.79 trillion yuan (about $3.05 trillion) in the first half of 2025, up 2.9 percent year on year, according to official data released on Monday.

The country's exports rose 7.2 percent year on year during the first six months of the year, while imports fell 2.7 percent, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.