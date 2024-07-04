China and EU to expedite consultations on tariffs on Chiense EVs

Vehicles from Chinese brands wait to be exported from a port in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. (Photo provided to China Daily)

China and the European Union, based on facts and rules, will expedite consultations over the bloc's decision to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese-made battery electric vehicles, to reach a solution that is acceptable to both sides as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

As the EU's final ruling to hike duties on Chinese-made electric cars is still four months away, the window of opportunity remains open for the EU to work together with China for a mutually beneficial resolution, said He Yadong, the spokesman for the ministry, at a news conference.

So far, he said that multiple rounds of technical consultations have already occurred between China and the European Union since June 22.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, confirmed on Thursday that provisional tariffs of up to 37.6 percent will be slapped on Chinese-made battery electric vehicles as of 5 July despite widespread market concerns.

The tariffs will remain in place until a final decision is taken in November. When adopted, this decision would make the duties definitive for five years.

German Association of the Automotive Industry said in a statement on Wednesday the tariffs would hurt European and United States carmakers exporting from China.

In a separate statement, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse called the tariffs a "dead end", arguing they would harm global companies, slow decarbonization by limiting the supply of EVs to Europe, and do nothing to strengthen European manufacturers' competitiveness.

China hopes that the EU will attentively listen to these voices, engage in rational and pragmatic consultations with China, and avoid measures that could harm the mutually beneficial cooperation and shared development of the automotive industries in both regions, He said.

wangkeju@chinadaily.com.cn